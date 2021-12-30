Goreti Venkanna Wins Kendra Sahitya Academy Award for “Vellanki Thalam”

The Academy also announced awards to Tugulla Gopal with Yuva puraskaram, Devarju Maharaju with Bala Sahithya puraskaram.

Hyderabad: Noted lyricist of Telangana State and TRS MLC Goreti Venkanna was awarded with prestigious Central Sahithya Academy Award for 2020-21. The Central Sahithya Academy has offered this award for his “ Vallankitaalam” a compilation of poems.

Born at Gauraram village in Nagar Kurnool district in 1963, Goreti Venkanna has been writing poems and books that got all appreciation. The lyricist and writer have been contributing to the literary world for a few decades.

He is known for his ardent lyrics of folklore and village background. He wrote several books including Ekunadham Motha, Relaputhalu, Ala Sendravanka and Pusina Punnami.

The awards for literary people in 20 languages were announced by the Central Sahitya Academy for their contribution in the field across the country. The academy informed that the awards for Gujrat, Manipuri, Mythili and Urdu languages will be announced later.

The Central Sahitya Academy said that the awards will be given to the winners at a program soon. They will get awards and cash prize and citation from the academy. Dr C Mrunalini, G Srirama Murthy and Dr Katyayani Vidmahe are jury members for Telugu to select the winners.