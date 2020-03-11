Good News for RTC Staff–Govt Releases Strike Period Salaries

Hyderabad, March 11: The state government has released salaries of the RTC employees for the strike period. In accordance with the promise made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the finance department has issued orders releasing Rs 235 Crore towards salary amount of the RTC employees for their strike period.

This was informed by transport minister P Ajay Kumar at the Assembly media point while the Budget 2020-21 session was on. The minister stated that the Chief Minister was kind hearted to release the salaries for the RTC workers who were on strike. The amount of salaries will be deposited into the bank accounts of the RTC workers in two to three days, the minister stated.

Ajay Kumar further said that the TSRTC employees need not worry as the state government is in their favour. He also claimed that the TRS Government is for the welfare of its employees who are advised to serve better and earn more income. Finance principal secretary has issued a GO releasing Rs 235 crore for payment of the salaries. The GO asks the authorities concerned to make immediate payment of the salaries into the bank accounts of the TSRTC employees.

The RTC employees who were on strike for 52 to 55 days will now get the payment. (NSS)

