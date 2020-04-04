Goa police verifying travel records to scan for Jamaat members

Panaji, April 4: Police in Goa are in the process of verifying air passenger details of travelers arriving at the Goa International Airport, to scan for members of the Tablighi Jamaat who could have entered the state after March 15, an official said on Saturday.

A government spokesperson told reporters that at a meeting of the state executive committee, which oversees the management of relief work related to COVID-19, Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh said that passenger lists of all recent inbound trains to Goa had been examined and no passenger, who had attended the Jamaat convention in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, is reported to have arrived in the state after March 15.

“IGP Jaspal Singh informed the committee that passenger lists of all trains which arrived in Goa after March 15 were examined and no passenger was found to have attended the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin, the spokesperson said.

“Similarly, the passenger list of Air Asia has been examined with no such traveller found. For other airlines, the process is continuing,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also said that out of the nine members of the Jamaat who were tested for COVID-19, results of eight samples was found negative and one sample was pending.

Tests of the samples of remaining 37 members of the Jamaat, who have been quarantined in Goa, were slated for testing in the second batch, the Chief Minister said. (IANS)

