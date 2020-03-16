Global COVID-19 cases surpass those inside China: WHO

Geneva, March 16: More than 83,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported outside China as of Monday, exceeding the cumulative number of infections in the Asian giant, where the virus originated last December, a World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson said.

The spokesperson told Xinhua news agency that the pandemic has spread to 146 countries and regions worldwide so far.

According to China’s National Health Commission, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country as of Monday was 80,860, while the death toll stood at 3,213.

Outside China, Italy has reported the maximum number of cases and deaths at 24,747 and 1,809, respectively.

It has been deemed as the epicentre of the outbreak in Europe.

The global death toll including China’s figure was 6,506 on Monday. (IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...