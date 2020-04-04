Hyderabad 

GITAM donated Rs.25 Lakhs to CM Relief Fund

0

Hyderabad, April 4: Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management, (GITAM) has  donated Rs.25 lakhs to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on Saturday for the assistance of COVID-19 victims.
The president of the institution  Bharat, who met Minister for Municipal Administration  and Urban Development  K.T.Rama Rao and handed over the cheque to him in the presence of Medak MP  Kotha
Prabhakar Reddy.
Speaking on the occasion,   Bharat has lauded the state government’s efforts ensuring immediate relief to the needy in this hour of crisis.
Prakasam Institute of Development studies  has also  donated Rs. one lakh towards food for needy during COVID-19 lockdown in Hyderabad. (NSS)

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.