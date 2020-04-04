GITAM donated Rs.25 Lakhs to CM Relief Fund

Hyderabad, April 4: Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management, (GITAM) has donated Rs.25 lakhs to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on Saturday for the assistance of COVID-19 victims.

The president of the institution Bharat, who met Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao and handed over the cheque to him in the presence of Medak MP Kotha

Prabhakar Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Bharat has lauded the state government’s efforts ensuring immediate relief to the needy in this hour of crisis.

Prakasam Institute of Development studies has also donated Rs. one lakh towards food for needy during COVID-19 lockdown in Hyderabad. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...