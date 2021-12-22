Girl with brain tumor to get treatment: KTR

KT Ram Rao reacted positively and promised to provide necessary financial assistance for the girl to get treatment.

Hyderabad: In a gesture the IT and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao extended support to an ailing girl to get treatment to her brain tumor. The Minister on his twitter responded positively to the appeals he received.

We will take care of the baby @KTRoffice please assist asap https://t.co/HzrfCYcvhd — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 22, 2021

The Minister reacted to some appeals from the netizens about B Akshitha of old Mancherial of Mancherial town was facing brain tumor. Being poor her parents cannot afford for the same and needs of money for treatment, the netizens appealed to the Ministers.

He stated that his official team will take necessary steps for the purpose. Later the team of the minster rang up to the ailing girl and family members and promised to provide all help for treatment.

They extended thanks to the minister for his response for treatment.