GHMC to hold property tax redressal day on every Sunday

Hyderabad: With an objective to solve grievances related to property tax, GHMC has decided to hold grievances redressal day on every Sunday.

It will be held from February 6 till March 31. The civic body has announced that it would solve the problems of the property tax at municipal circle level.

It said that problems related to the property tax assessment, court cases and others would be solved during the special drive.

All the circle offices of the corporation would function from 9.30 am to 1 pm on every Sunday till March 31.