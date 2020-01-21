GHMC taking special drives to net more revenue

Hyderabad, Jan.20 : In order to provide basic amenities and infrastructure facilities to the citizens of one crore population, the GHMC was taking special drives to increase revenue resources, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar said here today.

While giving power point presentation on the activities of the GHMC to the 17 IAS trainees in Hyderabad on Bharath Darshan tour schedule, the Commissioner explained the best practices implemented by the GHMC on Property Tax, Solid Waste Management, 2BHK housing etc.

There are 334 bill collectors in 30 Circles of 6 Zones, with the help of 2D mapping an additional 300 would be generated. Around 11 lakh bulk messages sent to the Property Tax payers reminding their dues. Major part of revenue goes to sanitation apart from maintenance other wings.

Since 1/3 population of the State lives in Hyderabad, to overcome traffic problems, more number of fly-overs, road widening, Junction improvements were taken place apart from bringing Metro Rail. For providing infrastructure with outlay of 29,000 crores SRDP projects prepared out of which 6,000 crores worth works taken place. To meet the expenditure for these projects GHMC procuring the funds through Bonds and Term Loans.

GHMC is the first Corporation to introduce Swachh Autos and distributed 44 lakhs Dust Bins to the house holds for segregation of wet and dry at source. Steps were taken for capping the Jawahar Dumping Yards through scientific way.

Addl.Commissioners Jaya Raj Kennedy, Sri.Upender Reddy, Vigilance Director Vishwajit Kampkati, OSD Housing Suresh Kumar, Chief Valuation Officer, Mahesh Kumar, Solid Waste Management EE Sri.Srinivas Reddy, Chief Financial Advisor Vijay Kumar and other attended the meeting. (NSS)

