GHMC officials demolish illegal structures around Hussain Sagar lake

Hyderabad, Feb.1 : The GHMC has demolished the illegal structures raised on Full Tank Level area of Hussain Sagar Lake. As per the instructions of the government to take immediate action on the illegal encroachments on water bodies, the Zonal Commissioner and Town Planning officials demolished the structures with JCBs.

Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Commissioner Srinivas Reddy said there was no clemency on the illegal structures raised on the government lands, lakes, ponds and they would be demolished immediately and criminal action will be initiated against the offenders. (NSS)

