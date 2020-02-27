GHMC Commissioner directs aides to hasten repairs of roads, streetlights & rehabilitate beggars

Hyderabad February 26: GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar on Wednesday asked the officials of the civic bodies to focus on sanitation and development works under their limits. He asked them to give “some rest” to their smart phones and focus on their surroundings while traveling in their vehicles. He also asked them to detect defective roads, potholes stricken roads and dead streetlights and carry out immediate repairs to them.

Addressing a review meeting held by zonal commissioners and deputy commissioners of the GHMC here on the survey of illiterates, beggars and their rehabilitation, basti hospitals, construction of modern toilets and laying of roads on the outskirts of the corporation and protection of tanks. He also said the survey of beggars should be completed in two or three days so that they could be sent to rehabilitation center by March 2.

He also made it clear that begging should not be allowed on the city roads. He asked them to provide round-the-clock food facility at all the night shelters of the corporation. He asked the officials to hand over the responsibilities of the maintenance of beggars rehabilitation centers to the best performing NGOs in the city. He also asked the officials to set up two basti dawakhanas for each division of the corporation taking their total number to 300 in the entire corporation limits. (NSS)

