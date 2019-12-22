GHMC asks HMR to remove debris along metro rail route from JBS to MGBS

Hyderabad, Dec.21 : GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar today asked the HMR officials to remove debris lying all along metro rail route from the JBS to MGBS and give face-lift to the bus shelters that were disturbed during construction of Metro rail route.

Speaking at Monthly Convergence meeting held at Haritha Plaza hosted by HMDA, the Commissioner said a lot of debris from JBS to MGBS remains accumulated causing carriage way narrow and causing hindrance to free flow of traffic. He also asked the officials to restore road works so that the agency under Comprehensive Road Maintenance Program (CRMP) can take up comprehensive works.

He said the GHMC would set up 800 new Bus Shelters with cantilever design so that it does not disturb the walkers on the footpath and relocate some 400 Bus Shelters by the HMRL, which were removed during metro construction in the city. Out of 135 link roads proposed, 55 roads link roads would be ready within six months. To sort out traffic-related issues, the Commissioner asked Traffic wing to appoint a nodal officer to co-ordinate with other departments, which will be sorted out during weekly meeting by Zonal Commissioner.

The Traffic police complained that there are big trees in the hi-tech city, which are to be removed. Accordingly, the Commissioner instructed GHMC officials to negotiate with the NGOs for relocation under CSR. For providing cement blocks, permanent dividers would be built instead of cement blocks, he added.

The TSIIC would procure required land and handover the same to the GHMC for laying roads, the Commissioner clarified and said the departments, who are going for developmental works and required road cuttings or any requirements, they should consult the agencies covered under CRMP.

The Commissioner also asked the power officials to remove electric poles, which were on the roads causing obstruction to vehicular traffic. While taking up excavation work for laying drainage pipe line, the Commissioner instructed the officials concerned to use man held machines instead of JCBs where there was a chance of damaging pipelines.

Zonal Commissioner Hari Chandana, Musharaff Ali, Mamatha, Ashok Samrat, Srinivas Reddy, Upender Reddy, Addl. Commissioner Siktha Patnaik, Adwait Kumar Singh, Shruti Ojha, Krishna, Chief Engineer Zia Uddin, CCP Devender Reddy, Joint Collector of Hyderabad Ravi, Director, Srinivasulu, SEs and higher officials from HMWS&SB, HRDCL, HMR, Traffic, Electrical, R&B, RTC and others participated in the meeting. (NSS)

