Ghaziabad administration suspends internet for 24 hours

Ghaziabad, Dec 19 : To contain spread of inflammatory messages inciting violence on social media during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NCR), the Ghaziabad administration here on Thursday night suspended internet services for 24 hours.

“Internet services will remain suspended for 24 hours from 10 p.m. of Thursday,” the Ghaziabad authority said in a statement.

District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Pandey issued the order and asked the mobile service providers to suspend internet for the next 24 hours across the district.

Many anti-social elements have planned to carry out arson and violent acts during demonstrations against the Act, it said. “We have come to know that some miscreants could indulge in violent acts, endangering life of common people. We have inputs that they would indulge in destroying public assets,” the Ghaziabad authority said.

Some miscreants were planning to block national highways, causing inconvenience to the commuters across the districts, it said.

“Looking into the sensitivity, the administration has decided to suspend internet for 24 hours to prevent these miscreants from spreading malicious literature and call congregation to disrupt the normal life. We have intelligence inputs that many groups have been formed on social media wherein clarion calls have been made to carry out arson and violence on the streets,” the administration stated.

