Genpact to start IT Unit in Warangal: KTR

In a virtual meeting with Genpact Chief Thyagarajan the minister spoke about the company plans to starting its tech unit at Warangal.

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao today expressed happiness at the new IT companies setting up their shops at Warangal. Afresh US Tech Giant Genpact Company has agreed to set up its shop at Warangal.

With Cyient and Tech Mahendra companies already starting their companies in Warangal noted IT giant Genpact is also going to start its business.

The company agreed to set up its IT unit and provide employment in Warangal the minister said.

The Minster expressed happiness at the new development and greeted Genpact. He said that the government will provide all support and necessary make arrangements for Genpact to start its company.