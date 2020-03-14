Kolkata, March 14: Work at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) indoor facility was completed on Saturday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said in a tweet.
“The new indoor cricket facility at CAB .. ?@CabCricket. @BCCI.. a state of art .. just finished today,” Ganguly, who formerly headed CAB, tweeted sharing a picture.
The former India captain went on to share some more pictures later which show a plush gym and swimming pool.
CAB president Avishek Dalmiya had said earlier that the facility would be made functional by March. (IANS)
Ganguly shares pictures of upgraded CAB indoor facility
