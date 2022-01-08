Gandhi Hospital prepared to treat critical Covid patients

The Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital Dr. M.Raja Rao said that all out preparations were underway during the last few weeks to ensure critical healthcare services were ready for the probable surge.

Hyderabad (Munsif Bureau): Keeping in view that the surge in Covid cases are driven by the Omicron variant which is resulting the third wave of coronavirus in India. Gandhi Hospital which is a reputed Govt hospital to treat the Covid patients is once again completely prepared to treat critical patients. The authorities at Gandhi Hospital do not want to keep anything unturned.

Having experience of treating highly critical patients in earlier two subsequent Covid waves and being the top multispecialty State run tertiary care hospital in Telangana, the managements at Gandhi Hospital are anticipating a rise in admissions, especially among Omicron positive infections with comorbid conditions.

The Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital Dr. M.Raja Rao said that all out preparations were underway during the last few weeks to ensure critical healthcare services were ready for the probable surge. “Everyone is expecting Omicron to be mild. However, from our experience, we can say that the nature and behavior of the SARS-GoV-2 virus vary from person to person. At present, it cannot be anticipate that Omicron variant could be mild for everybody in Telangana. In the last two waves, we saw many healthy individuals succumbing to Covid and at the same time we have also seen 100 year old patients recover.

Given the multispecialt6y status where all super-specialty medical departments are available, senior health officials said Gandhi Hospital was expected to provide ICU care, which was the case during the second Covid wave driven by the Delta variant. Dr. Raja Rao said that we have gained a lot of experience and our doctors and other healthcare workers are ready to meet challenges in the next wave due to the Omicron variant. For the past two years, it is the month of March where we have seen the rise in infections and this year too, perhaps a Covid surge could occur. During the two previous Covid waves in Telangana, 84,000 Covid patients were treated at Gandhi Hospital. He suggested that the best thing is that to avoid getting infected by following the precautionary measures.