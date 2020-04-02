Full salary for medical, health and police department employees: CM KCR

Hyderabad, April 2 : Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to pay full month salary for Medical and Health and Police Departments would be paid their full salaries for the month of March.

The Chief Minister also decided to pay an additional incentive for them. The CM will announce incentive in a day or two. A decision to this affect taken by the CM at a review meeting held here at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, Finance Secretary Ramakrishna attended the meeting.(NSS)

