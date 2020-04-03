Full pay orders issued for medical, health, police in Telangana

Hyderabad, April 3: Telangana government today issued orders to make full payment of salaries to health, medical and police departments in the state for offering the best services to Covid-19 corona cases.

Finance principal secretary Ramakrishna Rao has issued orders in this regard.

The orders have been issued followed by a direction from Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao to make full payments.

KCR has decided to offer full salaries these three wings though most of other employees get a salary cut to help fight Corona cases. The Chief Minister has ordered a pay cut of 75 percent to himself, ministers, MLAs, MLCs. He also said that 60 percent salaries will be cut for IAS, IPS, IFS and 50 percent to other officials and staff. Similarly 10 percent pay cut was ordered by the chief minister for fourth class, outsourcing and private employees working fir the government. (NSS)

