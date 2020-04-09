From Telangana to UP to fight coronavirus

Lucknow, April 9 : Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday, lauded a ‘Corona warrior’ – Ram Krishna of Telangana who has travelled almost 1,500 km to reach Lucknow and contribute to the fight against coronavirus.

Ram Krishna is a research scholar and is helping at KGMU in taking test samples.

Though Ram Krishna could not be contacted since the KGMU is out of bounds for journalists at the moment, another doctor said that people like Ram Krishna were “god-sent” in this crisis.

“Every person, every extra hand is welcome in this crisis,” the doctor said.

Priyanka, in her tweet, said, “There are lakhs of soldiers in India fighting corona, let us respect them.”

