Free obesity camp at Care Hospitals; Here are the details

Hyderabad: A free obesity screening camp for all age groups will be organised at Care Hospitals at its outpatient care facility in Banjara Hills, from 11 am to 3 pm between March 4 and 15.

Patients suffering from day-to-day problems related to obesity like breathlessness, increased sweating, snoring, weight gain can benefit from the camp.

Doctors will see patients who are unable to lose weight with exercise and diet, or are mentally depressed with their weight issues.

Free bariatric consultation, BMI check, dietician consultation are also offered at the obesity camp. If investigations are advised 20 per cent discount will be given on that.

Details can be had and registrations can be done on 040-61 65 65 65.