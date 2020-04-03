Free Meals to needy people at Annapurna meals counters during tough times

Hyderabad, April 3 : GHMC has been distributing lunch to 45,000 people in the afternoon and dinner to 15,000 people during night.

Annapurna meals scheme aims at providing hot , quality and balanced diet meals to people belonging to various communities, tourists, students, labour, students, small business men and others. The scheme was started about 6 years back with 8 centres and their number has been increased to 150 centres now. Annapurna centres were spread in areas where hospitals , bus stands, railway stations, educational institutions, coaching centres and in other prominent areas.

About 450gms of rice, 100 gms dal, sambar and pickle have been serving to the people in each meal. It was getting applause from different sections of the society and now it is being implemented in the other towns of the state.

Transport system got paralysed with the announcement of Lockdown by both Central and State governments. People got stranded where ever they are in the Country due to sudden announcement of Lockdown. With the closure of business firms, educational institutions, industries, crisis situation has prevailed creating hardship to the poor people.

In view of Lockdown, Annapurna meal was supplying to hostels, shelter homes and for those who got stranded in hotels and restaurants. With an aim that no one in the state shall suffer with hunger, Annapurna meal was being supplying to people in the shelter homes like function halls, community halls, temples, stadiums as per the requests made by officials and elected representatives.

Twelve municipalities in the State took inspiration from GHMC in implementing Annapurna meal scheme. Along with Warangal, Mahabubnagar, Siricilla, Karimnagar municipalities, three in Khammam ,two in Suryapet ,three municipalities in Siddipet are providing Annapurna meals. (NSS)

