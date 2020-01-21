Free liquor, chicken, cash won’t fetch votes for TRS: Uttam

Hyderabad, Jan.20 : TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy concluded the campaigning for municipal elections with an emotional appeal to people to ensure defeat of arrogant TRS regime.

Addressing at various roads shows in Neredacherla, Huzurnagar and Kodad municipalities on the last day of campaigning for municipal elections on Monday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Congress party has exposed the failures of the TRS Government in developing urban local bodies during the last six years. He also said people were made to realize that they were being cheated by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, his son and Minister K. Tarakarama Rao and other TRS leaders with their fake and hollow claims of development.

He said the Congress party has come up with a vision document to develop each municipality and municipal corporation and people would vote for the party to convert the vision into a reality. He also alleged that the ruling TRS party was distributing liquor, chicken/mutton and cash among voters in all the 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations which are going to polls on January 22.

Later, Uttam Kumar Reddy had a live interaction with party workers through social media platform Facebook and urged them to stay cautious and alert till the counting of votes. He told them the Congress party was heading for a major victory. However, he asked them to stay alert to counter the irregularities which TRS indulges in all elections to manipulate the results. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...