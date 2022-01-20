Free Food for Corona Patients

Corona patients who could not cook food can contact the persons mentioned above and get food at their doorsteps. The patients need not pay any costs.

Hyderabad: Women Welfare Service Organization is providing free nutritious food (lunch and dinner) for Covid-19 patients in several areas of the twin Cities and surrounding areas.

Latha Chowdary Botla of the organisation said that free food would be supplied at the doorsteps of the needy patients. Patients in need of good can contact 77020 60196 (Harika), 98667 30127 (Paatli Viswansthan) or 99634 25551 (Anusha durga).

Patients in the following areas can get free food by contacting any of the above persons: KPHB, JNTU, Nizampet, Miyapur, Madinaguda, Chandanagar, BHEL, Sheri Lingampalli, Hitech City, Kondapur, Madapur, Ayyappa Society, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Bandlaguda, Mehdipatnam, Balanagar, Chintal, Balkampet, Fatehnagar, SR Nagar, Banjara Hills, Jubilee hills, Alwal, Shivam Road, Narayanguda, Himayatnagar, Tilaknagar, Nallakunta, Domalguda, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Uppal, Padmaraonsgar, Mallapur, Sitaphalmandi, Mahendrahills, Tarnaka, Parsigutta, Amberpet, Moulali, NGRI, Nacharam, Warasiguda, Lalaguda, Neredmet, Champapet, Chaitanyapuri, Bollarum, Khairatabad, Hayatnagar, ECIL, Tirumalgiri, Safilguda, Nagole, LB Nagar, Vanastalipuram, Kothapet.

Corona patients who could not cook food can contact the persons mentioned above and get food at their doorsteps. The patients need not pay any costs.