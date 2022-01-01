Free Bus travel to 12 yrs old children increases occupancy: Bajireddy

The Chairman extended greetings to the staff to mark the occasion. He appealed to them to work better and dedicated services to increase income and occupancy.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan today said that to mark Sankranthi they offer free travel to children below 12 years old in the buses.

Participating in a New Year program with MD Sajjanar at the Bus Bhavan, the Chairman said that the free bus journey to the children will help increase occupancy. We have to encourage more occupancy and with the free journey offer the parents will take RTC buses, he hoped.

The Chairman extended greetings to the staff to mark the occasion. He appealed to them to work better and dedicated services to increase income and occupancy.

Our efforts to strengthen the RTC to offer safe and secured services to the people, he said. We have sent a file to hike bus charges to overcome the loss he said. He said that efforts are being made to see that the retired staff of the RTC gets their benefits at the earliest.

The government will help the corporation to address related issues like retired persons.