Free Bus Travel for 12 yr old Children: Sajjannar

The children up to 12 years of age can now onwards travel free in RTC buses in Telangana state. It is applicable from Jan 1, 2022 in Hyderabad, and all other districts in all buses, according to information.

RTC MD Sajjanar on Friday informed that the children up to 12 years old can travel free of cost in the buses across the state.

However he said the children should be accompanied by one of their parents. He appealed to the people to make use of this opportunity in the state.