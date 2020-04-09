Four-year-old among 80 new Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan

Jaipur, April 10: A total of 80 cases, including 39 in Jaipur, were reported on Thursday in Rajasthan taking the total tally to 463, ealth officials said.

Of the new cases in Jaipur, which took its total to 168, one was a four-year-old kid.

The samples of Rajesh Kalra, of the posh Raja Park, tested positive.

The boy was admitted in C.K. Birla hospital on April 4 with complaint of Influenza-like Illness (ILI). His first sample found negative on April 5 but the second sample collected on Wednesday was found positive on Thursday. His mother was also having complaint of high fever but now she is fine, said Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.

A fresh case reported from Bhilwara after hiatus of many days.

The patent was identified as 47-year-male who is a teacher by profession. He came to OPD of the district hospital with a complaint of sore throat and cough with no travel and contact history given.

Two more patients tested positive from Kota – a 19-year-old female and a 9-year-old female and both contacts of already positive case.

Overall, seven people have tested positive each in Jhalwarad, Jhunjhunu and Tonk, while two new cases each have been reported in Banswara and Kota, Jailsalmer has five, Jodhpur has three and Barmer has one.

A 77-year-old man died in Jodhpur on Thursday – the state’s seventh death due to coronavirus. The other deaths reported include two in Bhilwara and one each in Alwar, Jaipur, Kota and Bikaner.

In the Jaisalmer Army Camp, four evacuees from Iran tested positive while in Jodhpur, two evacuees had tested positive. (IANS)

