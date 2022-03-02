Four people kidnapped from Telangana ex-MP’s residence

Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa told IANS that a complaint was received at the South Avenue police station that four people, staying at MP flat no 105 South Avenue, were taken away by some unknown persons.

New Delhi: Four people were kidnapped from the residence of former Telangana MP A.P. Jithender Reddy in the national capital, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

Nalwa said of the four, three were guests of the former parliamentarian, who is now in the BJP, and the fourth person, identified as Tilak Thapa, was his driver.

“Upon receipt of this complaint, a case under section 365 (Kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the South Avenue police station,” the PRO said, adding that an investigation into the matter is under progress.

Meanwhile, the former Telangana MP also conveyed the information through social media that his personal driver Thapa and social activist Ravi Munnur were kidnapped on Monday night.

“I have filed a complaint with the concerned police department. Hoping for quick action and speedy justice,” Reddy wrote on Twitter.