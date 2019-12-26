Four of family killed, two injured as lorry hits auto in Jadcherla mandal

Mahabubnagar, Dec.25 : Four members of a family were killed and two others grievously injured when a lorry dashed against the ill-fated auto near Narulabad in Jadcherla mandal in the District on Wednesday. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital

The deceased were identified as Naresh, 20, Shankar, 38, Jyothi, 26, and Meghna, one year.

On receipt of the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the government general hospital for post mortem. They registered a case and took up investigation. (NSS)

