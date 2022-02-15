Four held for malpractices in diploma exam

Hyderabad: The city Police have arrested four people including Chief Superintend of Swathi Institute of Technology & Sciences for malpractices in the Board Diploma examinations, police said on Tuesday.

The alleged accused were identified as Admin Officer Gidda Krishna Murthy (57), Lecturer & Chief Superintend in Swathi Institute of Technology & Sciences, of Kothapet Vanasthalipuram, Samudrala Venkateswarlu (31), Lecturer & Joint Superintend in Swathi Institute of Technology & Sciences of Choutuppal Keshetty Krishna Mohan (28), and Lecturer cum chief Superintend in Swathi Institute of Technology & Sciences Manda Venkat Ram Reddy (47).

Further investigation was underway, police added.