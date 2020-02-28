Forum Against Fascism Demands Action Against BJP Leaders for Delhi Riots

Hyderabad, Feb.28 : Resistance Forum Against Fascism (RFAF) has expressed dismay at the unfortunate happenings in Delhi during the past four days, and demanded that the BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Varma should be arrested immediately and punish them for making provocative statements.

Addressing the media at Hyderguda NSS here today, Forum Honorary President Prof Chakradhar Rao, President U Sambasiva Rao, general secretary Khan Yazdani and others criticized the Union Government for failure to take action against leaders and people who were responsible and involved in the riots and attacks on a section of the society.

They also wanted the Supreme Court to intervene in the matter relating to transfer of Delhi High Court Judge Justice Murlidhar, who had ordered that cases be booked against those who made speeches inciting communal riots, and also to ensure that the High court orders be implemented. They said the action of the Center in transferring the Judge soon after the judgment should be treated as ‘contempt of Court’ and added that the President should remove Home Minister Amit Shah, who was responsible for the transfer, and thus protect the Constitution.

They also said that the Prime Minister Narendro Mid should quite as he acted as Emperor Neero, while Delhi as burning.(NSS)

