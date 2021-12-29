Former Minister Mohd Fareeduddin Passes away

CM KCR expressed condolences over Fareeduddin's death. He expressed profound sympathy to the family.

Hyderabad: Former Minister and TRS party leader Mohammad Fareeduddin (64) died of a heart attack on Wednesday. He is receiving treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad.

He underwent liver surgery a week ago. In the process, he died of a heart attack. Fareeduddin was twice elected MLA from Zaheerabad Assembly constituency. He served as Minister of Minority Welfare in the 2004 Congress government in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh state.

He came into politics through the Congress party. He started his political career as the village sarpanch of his hometown Hoti (B).

In the 1999 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, he contested from the Zaheerabad Assembly constituency from the Congress party and won as an MLA.

He again contested from the Congress party in the 2004 Assembly elections and won a second term as an MLA, serving in the YS government as Minister for Minority Welfare and Co-operation.

He joined the TRS after the partition of the state. He was later elected as an MLA in 2016 on TRS ticket.

CM KCR expressed condolences over Fareeduddin’s death. He expressed profound sympathy to the family.