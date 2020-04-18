Food prices soar in Telangana, retailers sell essential commodities at extra prices

Hyderabad, April 18 (NSS): The Telangana Oil Industries & Trade Association and Hyderabad Secunderabad Retail Dealers Association, Hyderabad Dall Mills and Merchants Association and other wholesale distributors of Hyderabad appeals all retailers are selling essential commodities at extra price.

Addressing mediapersons today at Kishan Gunj in Siddiam Bazar, the association officials said, “As the number of COVID-19 cases in the province grows, trade associations of Hyderabad and Secunderabad says it has seen that though there is a regular supply chain of oil and other essential commodities from day one of lockdown, some retailers in the state are selling essential commodities at high costs, we the Telangana Oil Industries & Trade Association, Hyderabad & Secunderabad Retail Dealers Association appeal all the retailers of the state to sell essential commodities at least possible rate said Suresh Kumar Agarwal, President of Telangana Oil Industries & Trade Association.

Hyderabad Dall Mills & Merchants Association, President Vinod Kimtee said, “We appeal all the retailers, distributors, and sub-distributors to sell essential commodities include rice, pulses, tamarind, eatable oil, wheat flour, sugar, salt, spices, idly upma rawa and other essential commodities at least possible price and strictly follow the prices of product”.

“While the entire world is struggling and suffering with COVID-19, it is the moral responsibility of all the traders of the state and twin cities to serve the people only with Sewa Bhav and not purely with business angle,” told General Secretary of Hyderabad & Secunderabad Retail Dealers Association, Dilip Kumar Pansari.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sultan Bazar Division, P. Devender told to media, “Customer can lodge a complaint against the retailer whoever selling goods at extra price, cases are being booked under Essential Commodities (EC) Act, sale tax department taking stringent action, issuing passes to the vehicle which is providing essential services.”

In this regard the association, civil, police and all government agencies appeals the retailers of the state to follow the norms Sell the essential items at the least possible rates, Ensure daily essential items are easily available at stores, Display the rates of all essential items at visual place at stores, Make necessary arrangements for social distancing & other precautionary measures

Rajender Prasad Agarwal, former president of the association said, “Prices are being regularly monitored under the commissioner of civil supplies, chief ration officer and the police department, the supply chain is closely monitored by these government agencies.

The oil trade is also maintaining the current prices before the lockdown. The association requests all the retailers to maintain the price line and do not exceed the MRP.

P. Sachidanan Reddy Vice-president, Karodimal Agarwal General Secretary, Kailash Dhaliya treasurer, Ashok Sarda executive member and Nand Kishore Agarwal vice-president Dall Mill Association, Rajendar Kumar Agarwal and other members of the association participated in the press conference. (NSS)

