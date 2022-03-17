Folk singer found hanging in Sayeedabad

Upset over an unknown issue for the last few days, Mohan ended his life by hanging from the ceiling fan in his room.

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old folk singer Jatavath Mohan was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his house in Reddy Colony, Sayeedabad on Tuesday night.

Mohan who hailed from Nalgonda allegedly committed suicide. Police believe that personal problems had led to the suicide.

Mohan sang a few folk songs and private albums. He was quite popular locally and on social media.

According to Telangana Today, upset over an unknown issue for the last few days, Mohan ended his life by hanging from the ceiling fan in his room around 11 pm. He has left a suicide note saying nobody was responsible for his death.

Investigations are underway.