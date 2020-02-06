Focus on corrupt-free speedy services: KTR tells municipal officials

Hyderabad, Feb.6 : Municipal Administration & IT Minister KT Rama Rao today instructed officials concerned in municipal areas to focus on to cater to basic needs of people. Severe action of removal from jobs will be taken if found corrupt and failed to discharge their services to people in a transparent and speedy manner.

The MA&UD Minister held a meeting with municipal commissioners and others at the MCRHRD conference Hall here today. Speaking on the occasion, KTR said decentralization of powers and duties are key for development of municipalities and corporations. He asked them to work in coordination with other wings to ensure speedy delivery of services. “Municipal polls came in support of the ruling party and our goal is to serve them best”, he added.

KTR said the State government will bring in TS B Pass to give people building permissions in 21 days. Those who failed to deliver services will lose the jobs and not just suspending them, he warned. “We will monitor from Hyderabad the buildings permissions and construction in municipal areas”, he said, adding that on the lines of TSiPASS, permissions will be given to buildings in three weeks. The focus be laid on welfare schemes and development programs, he added.

“We have increased number of village panchayats, mandals, revenue divisions and districts to ensure speedy, transparent and corruption free delivery of services. Prepare need based plans and spend funds for basic amenities, cleanliness, sanitation, greenery, public (she) toilets and provide health services by taking required staff. Welfare schemes and development programs go hand in hand. Every town must have a sanitation plan along with a green plan. There must be a health plan too to keep tabs on outbreak of diseases. While drawing a health plan, do consult entomologists and veterinary doctors wherever necessary,” Rama Rao said. (NSS)

