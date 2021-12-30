Five New Cases Push Telangana’s Omicron tally to 67

Of the five new cases, four had arrived from other than "at risk" countries. A traveller from an "at risk" country also tested positive for the new variant of Covid-19.

Hyderabad: Telangana reported five new Omicron cases on Thursday, pushing the state’s tally to 67.

According to the director of public health, 22 Omicron cases have so far recovered. The authorities were also waiting for genome sequencing reports of 20 samples.

The official said 143 passengers from “at risk” countries arrived at Hyderabad Airport on Thursday and of them, four tested positive for Covid.

A total of 12,410 passengers from at-risk countries have arrived here since December 1.

Meanwhile, the state saw a spike in Covid cases during the last 24 hours ending 5.30 p.m. Thursday. According to the Health Department, 280 new infections were detected during the period while one person succumbed to the virus.

A total of 206 cases recovered from Covid, taking the cumulative figure to 6,73,999. The recovery rate now stands at 98.88 per cent.