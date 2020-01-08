Fishermen released by Pak meet Jagan for help

Tadepalli, Jan.8 : Twenty fishermen, who were released after spending 14 months in a Pakistan jail, on Wednesday, met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office. They explained their problems which they faced in Pakistan. Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Marketing Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao received the 20 fishermen at Wagah border on Monday.

All of them belonging to Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts went to Gujarat to work at jetties and harbours. Later, they were arrested by the Pakistan’s Maritime Security Agency in November 2018 for allegedly entering into Pakistani territorial waters. Jagan had promised the members of the fishermen’s family, who sought his help to bring back their relatives, Jagan fulfilled the promise made to them. He asked the officials to take immediate action to get the fishermen released from the jail. After numerous attempts, the Pakistan government released them from jail. They have been brought to Hyderabad in a special flight and the State government announced Rs 5 lakh financial aid to each fisherman.

Jagan assured them that his government would build special jetties for the fishermen. He also asserted that they are planning for construction of Bavanapadu Port. He also said financial aid, which has been granted, will be useful for them. Jagan also instructed the officials to release eight more fishermen from Bangladesh jail. (NSS)

