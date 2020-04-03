First death of COVID-19 positive case reported in AP

Amaravati, April 3: First death of Coronavirus (COVID-19) positive persons was reported in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

According to a press release of health department, a 55-year-old man from Vijayawada succumbed to the dreaded coronavirus.

As per the media bulletin, the man was admitted to the Vijayawada General Hospital on March 30 for a check-up. But within a hour, he died due to complications. The deceased had a history of health problems including hyper-tension, diabetes and cardiac issues. The man’s son came back to the state from Delhi on March 17 and in subsequent medical examination, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 31. The man, who died, may have contracted the virus from his son. His samples were immediately sent for testing but, as it turned out, he died within a hour of his admission in the hospital.

Explaining the reason for the delay in confirming the death as a COVID-19 casualty, the health ministry said the process of ascertaining whether the man indeed died of coronavirus or from his other health complications took some time. Following the test results, he was eventually confirmed as having died of the dreaded disease.

All the 29 members he had come in contact with have been identified and were sent for quarantine.

The flight details related to his son’s travel from Delhi have also been shared with the Central government and all precautions pertaining to COVID-19 protocol have been put in place. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...