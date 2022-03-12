Fire mishap averted at Assembly

The alert police and Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot and put out the flames with water and averted big accident.

Hyderabad: Fire broke out from a car at Telangana Assembly Gate No. 1 on Saturday afternoon. The alert driver who noticed flames from the engine stopped it.

With the fire accident, the vehicular traffic at the busy junction came to a grinding halt. The traffic and police personnel immersed in clearing the traffic jam.