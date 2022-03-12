HomeHyderabad

Fire mishap averted at Assembly

Hyderabad: Fire broke out from a car at Telangana Assembly Gate No. 1 on Saturday afternoon. The alert driver who noticed flames from the engine stopped it.

The alert police and Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot and put out the flames with water and averted big accident.

With the fire accident, the vehicular traffic at the busy junction came to a grinding halt. The traffic and police personnel immersed in clearing the traffic jam.

