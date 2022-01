Few MMTS trains will be temporarily cancelled on Jan 22 and 23

The officials said (No. 07762) Kalaburagi-Bidar Demo, (No. 07763) Bidar-Kalaburagi Demu (No. 07791) Kachiguda-Nadikudi Demu, (No. 07792) Nadikudi-Kachiguda trains will be canceled on January 23.

Hyderabad: Few MMTS trains will be temporarily canceled on January 22 and 23 due to maintenance work.

According to the officials of the South Central Railway said, Lingampally-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Lingampally, Falaknuma-Lingampally, Lingampally-Falaknuma, Secunderabad-Lingampally (Train No. 47150) Lingampally-Secunderabad (Train No. 47195) services will be suspended.

The officials said (No. 07762) Kalaburagi-Bidar Demo, (No. 07763) Bidar-Kalaburagi Demu (No. 07791) Kachiguda-Nadikudi Demu, (No. 07792) Nadikudi-Kachiguda trains will be canceled on January 23.