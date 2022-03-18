Festival of colours celebrated with gaiety in Telangana

Cutting across social barriers, people including women and children of all ages participated in the celebrations, dancing, singing, sprinkling colours and applying "gulal" on each other.

Hyderabad: Holi, the festival of colours was celebrated in Hyderabad, known for its cosmopolitan nature, and other parts of Telangana with traditional enthusiasm and gaiety on Friday.

Joyous scenes were seen in residential colonies where the festival was celebrated by people from different parts of the country in their respective traditions. Young revelers astride their two wheelers were seen going around the streets throwing “gulal” and greeting people.

People in several localities lit up on bonfires the effigies of demoness Holika,sister of demon Hiranyakashypu , heralding the Holi celebrations.

Shops selling “gulal” and other colours did brisking business.