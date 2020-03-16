Fatigue was bound to happen: Amir on Test retirement

Karachi, March 16: Fatigue had a role to play in Mohammad Amir’s decision to retire from Test cricket, the Pakistan fast bowler said. Amir had retired from the longest form of the game in July 2019 at the age of 27, having taken 119 wickets at an average of 30.47 in 36 Tests.

“Everyone has their opinion. I know my body the best. I felt my body was getting overloaded. I couldn’t manage. To prolong my career, I had to take the decision, which was supported by my family. I am feeling much better and the results are visible,” Amir told The National.

Amir was one of three players at the centre of the 2010 spot fixing scandal, alongwith fellow fast bowler Mohammad Asif and then Pakistan captain Salman Butt. He was banned for five years after which he played his comeback Test in July 2016.

“Five-year gap is a lot for a bowler. When I came back, I played continuously for three straight years and that too in all formats. Fatigue was bound to happen, especially for fast bowlers. But now I am feeling much better, Alhamdulillah. When your focus is on one thing and you are mentally and physically fresh, you can deliver and perform better,” he said.

Amir said that his focus right now is the Pakistan Super League, where he plays for Karachi Kings and securing his place in the Pakistan team and the T20 World Cup is something that he is not yet thinking about.

“Performances prove everything. As a professional, whatever opportunities you get, you avail them. Right now, PSL is my focus. I want to enjoy it and perform well. World Cup is a long way away. That’s five-six months away. Now it’s all about PSL,” he said. (IANS)

