Fake Educational consultancy busted, Certificates seized

Hyderabad: On a tip-off, sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone team along with local police busted a fake education certificates supply racket on Tuesday.

They raided “Pride Educational Academy” functioning at H.No.12-2-822/1/3&4, Pillar no. 21, Mehdipatnam, under the limits of Asif Nagar Police Station and apprehended one Gunti Maheswar Rao.

Police said the accused was running the fake consultancy in collusion with the management of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan University, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh (SRKU), Swami Vivekananda University (SVN), Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, Glocal University, Sharanpur, Uttar Pradesh and supplying fake educational certificates to students of different courses by collecting huge amounts from them.

Gunti Maheshwar Rao residing at Attapur and Ketan Singh, Asst. professor in SRK University Bhopal (Dist), Madhy Pradesh was arrested and fake educational certificates and other material were seized.

The case was detected by North Zone task Force team, Hyderabad.