Extinguishing Amar Jawan Jyothi is unfortunate: TPCC

Modi is feeling jealousy as it was inaugurated by Indira Gandhi and became a world known spot in India that is why he took a decision to douse it with selfish motives, he said.

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Senior Vice PresidentG. Niranjan today said that the decision of the Modi Government to douse the Amar Jawan Jyothi at India Gate in New Delhi was very unfortunate and intended to remove all the symbols of Congress veterans.

Addressing media persons here today Niranjan said that the Amar Jawan Jyothi has historical importance which was constructed and inaugurated by Indira Gandhi on January 26, 1972 in honour of thousands of Indian soldiers who died liberating Bangladesh in 1971.

He said, after coming to power, the Modi Government is slowly implementing its internal agenda to remove all the monuments and structures which reflects the contribution of Congress veterans and to make the future generations unaware of their sacrifices and contribution.

We welcome the National war memorial inaugurated by Modi in 2019 but what is wrong in continuing the Amar Jawan Jyothi inaugurated by Late Smt Indira Gandhi decades back? he questioned.

Stating that it will not be a surprise if Modi makes attempts in future to tarnish the image of Mahatma Gandhi and tries to promote Nathuram Godse as the real reformer of this Country, the leader said Modi should know that people of this country do not tolerate such heinous activities and the people also douse his Government very soon.