Etela urges Centre to Cancel all International flights to Hyd

Hyderabad, March 18 (NSS): The Health Minister, Etela Rajender has urged the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr.Harsh Vardhan to see that all international flights to Hyderabad are cancelled.

At present, there is clear evidence that COVID-19 transmission was happening from international travellers. “There is no evidence of community transmission in Hyderabad. To keep it this way, there is a need to prevent all incoming travelers from foreign countries. We have shared this view with the Union Health Minister,” the Minister said.

In the last few days, the number of international passengers arriving in Hyderabad from COVID-19 affected countries has increased at RGIA Shamshabad. As a result, there is a need to improve the availability of basic amenities at quarantine facilities in the State, Rajender said at a high level review meeting.

The Health Minster has urged Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar to improve the quality of services like food, sanitation, water etc at the quarantine facilities for the international passengers. The authorities have also decided to come-up with a framework aimed at providing all possible services for international travellers. (NSS)

