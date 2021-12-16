Etela Rajender Slams CM KCR

Speaking on the occasion, he made it clear the money being given by the state government to the farmers of the state under Rythu Bandhu did not belong to the CM and added that the money belonged to the people of Telangana.

Hyderabad: Former Minister and BJP MLA Etela Rajender today came down heavily on Chief Minister KCR. He said that his self respect was hurt when he was not allowed to meet the CM at KCR’s camp office Pragathi Bhavan.

He made these remarks while addressing a meet the press program held by Telangana Journalist Union in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, he made it clear the money being given by the state government to the farmers of the state under Rythu Bandhu did not belong to the CM and added that the money belonged to the people of Telangana.

Stating that he is a rich person, he wondered if he would require Rythu Bandhu Money, he alleged that the CM had ignored farm labourers and tenant farmers. He also alleged that the CM had given MLC seat to a leader, who had made the Telangana people bleed during separate Telangana state agitation.

Speaking further Etela claimed that the CM had spent ₹600 crore to win in Huzurabad by-elections by ensuring his defeat while wondering as to how KCR got so much money to spend in a by-elections. He made it clear that he was ready to take on KCR if the BJP leadership asked him to do so.

He exuded confidence that the BJP would form the next government in Telangana. He claimed that majority of the ruling TRS party leaders were in touch with the BJP leaders and added that the ruling party leaders were claiming that there was no future for the TRS in the state.

Referring to the efforts of KCR to form a third front at the center, he asked the CM to focus on the state instead of focusing on national politics. He alleged that CM KCR was carrying out a false campaign that he would soon join rival Congress party.

He also made it clear that he did not had any differences with state BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar while noting that there are no groups in the saffron party.