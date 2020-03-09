ETALA TAKES PART IN GLAUCOMA WALK AT SD HOSPITAL

Hyderabad, March.9 (NSS): Stating that the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital at Masab Tank here was country’s renowned eye hospital, Health Minister Etela Rajender today stressed the need to refurbish the hospital.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of World Glaucoma Day today, the Health Minister took part in a Glaucoma walk on the occasion organized by the hospital authorities along with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. The minister said the Public Health was more important than rules. He said they were giving an opportunity to the hospital superintendent to carry out needed repairs to the hospital.

The minister also said the value of vision wouldn’t be known when it was good. Noting that preliminary tests are very important to protect the eyes, the people, who take more care of their cars and bikes forget to take care of their body organs. Stating that the State government gave top priority for Public Health, Etela said they performed eye tests to 1.5 crore people in the State under Kanti Velugu program. (NSS)

