Erdogan to address joint Pak Parliament session on Feb 14

Islamabad, Feb 6 : Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on February 13, will address a joint Parliament session on February 14.

Confirming the Turkish President’s address, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said Erdogan would also hold talks with various parliamentary leaders, reports The Express Tribune.

This will be the fourth time that Erdogan addresses the Pakistani parliament, a Dawn news report said.

The Turkish President was scheduled to pay an official visit to Pakistan on October 23, 2019.

But the visit, however, was postponed after Turkey’s involvement with a military offensive against Kurdish militants in Syria that raised tensions with Washington and other Western nations.

Erodgan last visited Pakistan in 2016, during the PML-N-led government, when he had addressed Parliament.

(IANS)

