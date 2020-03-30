Entrance tests into TMR Jr college, schools put off

Hyderabad, March 30 (NSS): Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society Secretary B. Shafiullah today stated that in view of the lockdown in the State in the backdrop of COVID-19, the entrance tests for admission into Intermediate 1 st year in TMR Junior Colleges and in classes V and VI, VII and VIII in TMR Schools for the academic year 2020-21, which were scheduled to be held on April 12, 18 and 20 stands postponed and the revised dates will be announced later, according to a statement issued by TMREISS Secretary. (NSS)

