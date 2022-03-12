HomeTelangana

Election of Telangana Legislative Council Chairman on March 14

29

Election of Telangana Legislative Council Chairman on March 14

The election of the chairman will be held on March 14 at 11.00 am.  The nomination of candidates will be on March 13 from 10.30 am to 5 pm. 

Welfare schemes for construction workers of Telangana
Telangana HC declines to stay suspension of BJP MLAs
Telangana CM has no cardiac problem, say doctors

Hyderabad: Assembly Secretary, Narasimhacharya issued the notification for the election of the Chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council. 

The election of the chairman will be held on March 14 at 11.00 am.  The nomination of candidates will be on March 13 from 10.30 am to 5 pm. 

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has given the opportunity for the second time to Gutta Sekhendar Reddy, Gutta will file the nonation for the post of Council Chairman on Mar 13 at 10.30 am.

Older Post