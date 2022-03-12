Election of Telangana Legislative Council Chairman on March 14

The election of the chairman will be held on March 14 at 11.00 am. The nomination of candidates will be on March 13 from 10.30 am to 5 pm.

Hyderabad: Assembly Secretary, Narasimhacharya issued the notification for the election of the Chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has given the opportunity for the second time to Gutta Sekhendar Reddy, Gutta will file the nonation for the post of Council Chairman on Mar 13 at 10.30 am.