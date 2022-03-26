Women’s college Koti to offer one year PG Diploma in Family and Marriage Counseling

Candidates with any graduation from a recognized university are eligible to apply. The admissions will be done through direct admission mode.

Hyderabad: The Department of Sociology of University College for Women is offering a one year PG Diploma in Family and Marriage Counseling.

Candidates with any graduation from a recognized university are eligible to apply. The admissions will be done through direct admission mode.

The course is blended into two modes (offline and online) . The applications forms will be available at Department of Sociology, PG Block of the University College for Women, between 10 am to 1 pm.

The course fee is Rs.10, 500 and the last date to apply is April 5, 2022.

For Further details, the aspirants of the course can contact Dr. Vinita Pandey (9848727769) and Dr. R. Ravi Kumar (7893499966).