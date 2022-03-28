TS Eamcet – 2022 notification released

According to the notification, the online registration for the entrance test without a late fee will commence on April 6 and conclude on May 28.

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) issued notification for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and medical Common Entrance Test (TSEAMCET) – 2022 today.

According to the notification, the online registration for the entrance test without a late fee will commence on April 6 and conclude on May 28.

The registration fee is Rs. 800 (Rs. 400 for SC/ST and PH candidates for Engineering, or Agriculture, Medical stream. If candidates appear for both the stream, the fee is Rs. 1,600 (Rs. 800 for SC/ST PH candidates)

As announced earlier the entrance test for Agriculture and Medicine stream is scheduled to be held on July 14 and 15 and Engineering stream on July 18, 19 and 20. Both the tests will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.

For more details visit the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in.